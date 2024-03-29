Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 0.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 51,923,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 31,363,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
Tilray Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.
Insider Transactions at Tilray
In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.