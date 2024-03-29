Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 0.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 51,923,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 31,363,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Tilray Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tilray

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tilray by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tilray by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tilray by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

