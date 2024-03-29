Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,947,600 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the February 29th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,738.0 days.
Tongcheng Travel Price Performance
TNGCF remained flat at $2.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Tongcheng Travel has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $2.45.
Tongcheng Travel Company Profile
