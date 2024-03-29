Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 29th total of 616,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of TNXP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,924,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,598. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
