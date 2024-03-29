Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 29th total of 616,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNXP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,924,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,598. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

