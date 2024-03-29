TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TOR Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of TORM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 10,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. TOR Minerals International has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

