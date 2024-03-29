TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TOR Minerals International Stock Performance
Shares of TORM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 10,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. TOR Minerals International has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About TOR Minerals International
