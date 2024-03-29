Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the February 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRYIY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,702. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toray Industries will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

