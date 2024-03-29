Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the February 29th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TWAPF remained flat at $24.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $24.35.
Towa Pharmaceutical Company Profile
