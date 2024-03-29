Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the February 29th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWAPF remained flat at $24.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Get Towa Pharmaceutical alerts:

Towa Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Towa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells ethical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates in Japan. The company provides its products in the therapeutic areas of digestive system, nervous system, and allergic diseases, as well as vitamins, antibiotics, and oncology products.

Receive News & Ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.