Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Decreased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $15,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.91.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.72. 646,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,236. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

