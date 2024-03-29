TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the February 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

TSYHY traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. 11,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.75. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

About TravelSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.