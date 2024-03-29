TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the February 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TravelSky Technology Price Performance
TSYHY traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. 11,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.75. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.
About TravelSky Technology
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TravelSky Technology
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.