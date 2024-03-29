Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

