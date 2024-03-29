Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 141.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tellurian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,063,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Tellurian by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN TELL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. 47,165,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,708,564. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 100.03% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

