Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $304,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

