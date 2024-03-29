Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,259,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

