Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,152 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,262,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,416,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

