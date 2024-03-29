Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,674,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.37. The company has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.54.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.



