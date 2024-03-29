Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.58. 15,212,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,086,339. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.54 and a twelve month high of $523.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

