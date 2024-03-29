Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 276,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 522,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 139,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 88,239 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 584,539 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 85.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 64,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 146.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 160,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 95,194 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

