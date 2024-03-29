Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRINL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $28.14.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

