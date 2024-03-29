TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 29th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of TLSIW stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,128. TriSalus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, an immunotherapy company that develops and commercializes immunotherapies for the treatment of liver and pancreatic tumors. The company offers the TriNav Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors.

