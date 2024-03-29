Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the February 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

TWLV remained flat at $10.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLV. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.