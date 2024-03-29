U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Up 51.5% in March

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 29th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 37.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of U Power stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 46,102,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,881,357. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. U Power has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

U Power shares are going to reverse split on Monday, April 1st. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U Power in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of U Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of U Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

