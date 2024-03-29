Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Cap of $95.29 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $95.29 million and $2.91 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,447.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.45 or 0.00866057 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00057027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.00137907 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017863 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001265 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,088,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2565295 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,714,065.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

