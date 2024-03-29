Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the February 29th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNCY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,717. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,984,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

