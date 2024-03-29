United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $148.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,311. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

