United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 0.9%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $149.05 and last traded at $148.63. Approximately 5,197,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,926,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

