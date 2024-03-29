Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Utz Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.6% annually over the last three years. Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.44. 551,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,420. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,556,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,556,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,181 shares of company stock worth $10,754,925. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5,176.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTZ. DA Davidson began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

