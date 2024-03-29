Values Added Financial LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

