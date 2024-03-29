VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $225.94 and last traded at $224.99. 3,763,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,973,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.89.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.