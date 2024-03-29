Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.20. The stock had a trading volume of 707,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $241.02 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.