Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.18

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.18 and last traded at $119.18, with a volume of 134975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.53.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGV. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

