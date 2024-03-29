Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.96

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 249387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $217,162,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth about $74,562,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after acquiring an additional 448,074 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

