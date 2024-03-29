Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.96

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 249387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
