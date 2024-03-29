Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.96

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 249387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.