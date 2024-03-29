Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.96

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 249387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.