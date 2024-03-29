Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Sets New 12-Month High at $227.80

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $227.80 and last traded at $227.80, with a volume of 1042924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.48 and a 200 day moving average of $202.49. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

