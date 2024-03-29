Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Decreased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.37. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

