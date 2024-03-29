Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Shares Up 1.5%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42). Approximately 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

Velocity Composites Stock Down 6.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The stock has a market cap of £16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 1.61.

About Velocity Composites

(Get Free Report)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.