VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.90

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.90 and last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 10992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1231 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFO. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

