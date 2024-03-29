Vulcan Forged PYR 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.09 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $7.44 or 0.00010725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $209.14 million and $15.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007265 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00026308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00016141 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00014327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,353.73 or 0.99938884 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.36 or 0.00141740 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.62161226 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $16,129,359.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.