Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.33

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 116016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Wabash National Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

