WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $19.23 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $19.23 million and $1.42 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

