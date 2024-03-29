WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.98

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.98, with a volume of 266671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 81.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 101,239 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,801,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 360,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 524,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

