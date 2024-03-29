WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.50

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 123602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,466,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,038,000 after purchasing an additional 192,466 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,468,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,669,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,789,000 after purchasing an additional 212,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

