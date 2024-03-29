WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.41

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.41 and last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 11364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. The company has a market cap of $848.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 351.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.