Witan (LON:WTAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $249.50

Witan (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 249.50 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 249 ($3.15), with a volume of 772100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.15).
Witan Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,041.67 and a beta of 0.74.
Witan Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Witan’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Witan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.
Insider Activity
Witan Company Profile
Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Witan
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Witan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.