World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.55

Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 1123472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

WKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at $3,594,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

