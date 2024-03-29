Wrapped TRON Market Capitalization Tops $10.54 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $10.54 billion and $1.20 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,745,245,845 coins and its circulating supply is 87,745,211,482 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,750,227,402.46072 with 87,750,210,620.65735 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.12022917 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,118,231.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

