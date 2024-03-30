10,700 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330,933 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,239,000 after acquiring an additional 814,248 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,603,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after buying an additional 1,047,268 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Craig Hallum cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In related news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 18,303 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PCT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

