1,395,200 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,395,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,992,000. Kyndryl comprises about 2.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of Kyndryl as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,185,000 after purchasing an additional 844,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,505,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,314,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 58.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,983 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:KD opened at $21.76 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $22.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

