1,500 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,578 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,691. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

