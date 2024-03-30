1,572 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $162.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average is $146.74. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

