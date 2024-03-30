1,810 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $118.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

