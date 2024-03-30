18,547 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Acquired by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 117,269 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $54.33.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

